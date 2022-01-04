Tony Lynn Hurley, age 47, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022.
He loved to hunt and fish and be in the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Hurley.
He is survived by his wife Angel Wilds Hurley, son, Hunter Hurley, mother, Patricia Hurley, brothers, Todd (Sissy) Hurley, Terry (Regina) Hurley all of Parrottsville, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 7, 2022 in Blazer Cemetery.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.