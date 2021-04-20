Freddie Mitchell Barnes, age 58, of Newport, passed away April 18, 2021.
A celebration of Life service will be held at 2:15 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Cosby Campground, with Adam Wilson Officiating. The family will receive friends at the campground from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. prior to the service.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are high recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.