Kathy Sue Carver, 63 of Cosby, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021.
She had a passion for the outdoors and her flowers.
She loved everyone, especially her family.
Kathy was full of joy, laughter, happiness, and had a big heart and is now at home with the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Lee Gibson; mother, Rita Mitchell; sister, Debbie Stamm; and her grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, Rex Carver; son, Eric Carver (Terria); daughter, Angie Ellis (Shawn); grandchildren, Arianna, Alyssa, Kyra Carver, Hailey Carnley, and Skylar Smith; brothers, Rick Gibson (Jan), and Ralph Gibson (Suzanne); sister, Robin Andharia (Kinnar); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Newport, TN.
Cremation arrangements made by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
