Robert Lee Frazier, age 54, of Newport, passed away Monday May 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Lee Frazier, father, Johnny Dugan Frazier, Sr., brother, Johnny Dugan Frazier, Jr., grandparents, Herbert and Goldia Frazier.
He is survived by his son, Rodney Frazier, aunts and uncles, Gene and Beth James, Bo Ball, Eldise Smelcer, Jim Frazier, also lots of cousins, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with Funeral services following at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Johnny Bugg officiating.
The family will meet at Manes Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 going to Hall Cemetery for the 11 a.m. burial.
