Noel Lynn Lucas, age 21 of Bybee, passed away November 15, 2020.
Noel was a 2018 Cocke County High School graduate, and a current student at Walters State Community College working hard toward a Computer Science degree.
She loved her Lord, her family, her fiancee and her cat.
Noel had an often quiet presence, learning to walk by tip-toeing often first. She had a strong sense of right and wrong growing up and often tried to be a voice of reason to other family members why something should or shouldn’t be done.
Her convictions were often black and white; not many gray areas with Noel, she persevered to overcome difficulties and was a lifelong learner.
Noel loved to laugh, especially with her friends and family. She is loved by all who knew her.
Noel of course had an active online presence and was known to post pictures and thoughts on life and current events.
The love her family has for her goes on forever; Noel lives on in our hearts. If Noel has her way, she would want everyone to “Pay It Forward” just like one of her favorite movies!
Noel is survived by fiancee and partner Michael Strickland, mom and dad Debbi and Robert Becker, sisters Abby and Ruth Becker, Bybee TN, brothers James Dieckow, Atlanta, Texas, JR Lucas and David Dieckow, Houston, Texas, and nephews James and Kenny Dieckow also of Texas.
Viewing was held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Newport.