Bradford “Dwayne” Shaver, age 51 of Newport, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Dwayne was born on December 27, 1969 to Jeff and Diane Shaver of Newport, TN.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his mother Diane, brother Richie, and paternal grandparents J.C. and Maxine Holt.
Dwayne is survived by his father Jeff, sons Jesse and Grayson, daughter Adalyn, brothers Obie and Jeffery Lynn, aunt Marjorie (Gene) Shults, special cousins Quindell Shelton and Sheila Lunsford, mother of his sons Jenny, special friends Marie Rixie and Robin, and numerous aunts, cousins, other family members, and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Union Cemetery. Burial will follow.
