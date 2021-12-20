Thelma Mae Sutton Ball, age 91 of Cosby, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cled & Elmor Lee Sutton; husband, Paul Ball; children, Rex Ball, Evelyn Shults, Cathy Sutton, Freda Turner; siblings, Kiff Sutton, Charles Sutton, Bub Sutton, Eva Jo Ryan, & Glenna Hill.
She is survived by her children, Billy (Bonnie) Ball, Riley (Susan) Ball, Mellissa (Clifford) McCarter; son-in-law, Ike Sutton; sister, Rose Lunsford; brothers, Lawrence Sutton & Jack Sutton; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pastor Jerry Sutton will officiate the funeral service, which will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, starting at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at the Fowler Cemetery in Cosby.
In recognition of the continuing pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
