Ralph Eugene Freshour, age 74 of Newport, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Born July 8, 1946, he graduated Parrottsville High School in 1964.
He was a veteran of the US Army, stationed in Germany.
He worked at American Enka & Great Lakes for many years, until his health began to fail.
Ralph was an avid racing fan, enjoyed playing golf, telling jokes, listening to music, and dancing. In his younger years, he also enjoyed playing softball.
Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle G. Allison Freshour; father, James Freshour; brothers, Jeter, Johnny, & Carl Freshour, and Charles & Frankie Allison; sisters, Ina Mae Allison Brady & Marie Freshour Ford.
He is survived by his son, Ralph Eric Freshour; granddaughters, Robyn Erika Freshour & Autumn Elizabeth Banks; great-grandchildren, Ava Rayne & Sterling Gage Freshour; sister, Elaine Freshour; brother, Stanley (Violet) Allison; sister-in-law, Carolyn Allison; companion of over twenty years, Thelma Woodson; several nieces, nephews, & great nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Johnson City Medical Center and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
