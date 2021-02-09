Dedra Rhea Ellison, age 56, of Parrottsville passed away February 6, 2021, at her home amongst family and friends.
She was born January 28, 1965 in Newport.
She loved her family and friends fiercely, always had a song in her heart, and she was an intrepid traveler.
She was a devout member of Round Mountain Missionary Baptist Church for over 30 years.
Dedra was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Eula Morrow and brother, Lester Morrow.
Dedra is survived by her husband, Scott Ellison, of Parrottsville, son Brian Ellison, his spouse Nigel Wang and her grandson Theodore Ellison-Wang, all of Brookline Massachusetts, her best friend and surrogate sister Jackie and husband Steve Blanchard, her mother-in-law Kay Lunsford of Newport, her niece, great nieces, and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Round Mountain Missionary Baptist Church of Del Rio, TN.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10 at Brown Funeral Home and funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastors Steve Blanchard and Mike Strange officiating.
The burial will be Thursday February 11 at 10 a.m. in Union Cemetery.
Family & friends my offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dedra Ellison family.