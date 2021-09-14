Chad Ryan (Boomer) Williams, age 31 of Sevierville, passed away, Tuesday September 7, 2021
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Elizabeth Hurst; aunt, Diane Whaley.
He is survived by his father, Leroy (Jackie) Williams of Edwina; mother, Carmen (Rodney) Breeden of Sevierville, wife, Emily Grace Redman; son, Waylon Scott Williams of Sevierville; grandparents, Barbara Lunsford, Leon Williams also other family and a host of friends.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Williams Cemetery.
