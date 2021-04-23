Nedra C. Ottinger, age 88 of Parrottsville, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Castor Ottinger, parents, Estel and Edith Blazer, brothers, Braudus and L.V. Blazer, sister, Patsy Blazer, son-in-law, Wally Coggins.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Coggins of Parrottsville. Janet (Dale) Ball of Parrottsville, brothers, Ray Blazer of Parrottsville, Harold (Peggy) Blazer of Cosby, Norman Blazer of Parrottsville, Ronnie (Linda) Blazer of Parrottsville, Randy Blazer of Parrrottsville, sisters, Reba Dean Rhodes of Burlington, NC, Brenda (Jerry) Ellis of Newport, grandchildren, Jerod (Wendy) Ottinger of Parrottsville, Brittany Coggins of Brentwood, TN, Christopher Ball of Parrottsville, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday April 25, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home or online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Blazer, Dustin Blazer, Doug Ottinger, Dorian Dockery, Logan Blazer, Johnny Ray Smith, Gary Ellis, Chad Ellis and Jarrett Ramsey.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are high recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.