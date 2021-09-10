Walter Ray Proffitt passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on September 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hal & Faye Proffitt and grandson Zachary Hartsell.
He is survived by his beloved wife Peggy Proffitt, sons Jamie (Katie) Proffitt and Rick Hartsell, and grandchildren Bo and Ellie Proffitt.
Ray is also survived by his sister-in-law Janie (Tip) Brown.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Enka after 33 years.
Ray loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a well-known and loved farmer in the Jones Cove community.
He never met a stranger. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, especially Nurse Kathy Davis, Jonathan Williamson, and everyone in the community for their thoughts and prayers.