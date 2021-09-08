Tchaundia York Smith, age 63 of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
She was known for her faith and love of Jesus, her infectious smile, and her bubbling personality.
She was one of the few people that could light up a room by her mere presence. She walked into a room with a giggle and open arms up to get a hug or a kiss from family & friends.
Tchaundia had a smile that could make you feel as though you were the only person in the room.
She also was a great storyteller, including details and emotions that would transport listeners into whatever memory she was sharing.
Tchaundia had a very artistic side, and “could make anything out of nothing”.
When it came to sewing or other projects, she could create most any costume or outfit.
Her love language was taking care of others and doing things for those she cared about.
She will be deeply missed.
Tchaundia was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Victoria Evans York. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Henry Smith, Jr.; sons, Powhatan “PJ” (Dandie) Joyce, Jeremiah Joyce, Travis (Kristina Easter) Smith, & Jason (Lori) Smith; daughters, Miranda (Eric) Loy & Jennifer (Mike) Miller; grandchildren, Alex Bright, Nate Joyce, Chase Joyce, Tessa Loy, Laney Joyce, Lily Miller, Dustin Wright, Maddox Smith, & Ella Smith; and great-grandson, Waylon Justice Wright; siblings, Bill “Hank” (Robin) York, Jean (Ron) Vance, Pamela Hill, Terry (Tammy) York, Vicki (Michael) Shelton; loving brother-in-law, Terry Hill; and many other extended family members, countless friends, and coworkers.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Faith, Hope & Love Family Church (PO Box 1892 - Newport, TN 37822) or the charity of your choice.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.