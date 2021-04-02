Pastor William “Bill” Franklin Murr, age 87, of Newport, passed away Saturday March 27, 2021.
He was a foundering member of Newport Rescue Squad and Shrines for over 50 years, school board member for 18 years, help found ARC, he pastored for over 50 years and was Pastor at Piney Grove Baptist Church for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Murr, sisters, Dora Lee (Bill) Greer, Francis (Carrol) Marshall, Della (Connie) McNabb, Edna (Lemmie) Wilson, brothers, Fred Murr, Charles Murr, brothers-in-law, Bob Strange, Jerry Balch and Herb Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Murr, daughter, Regenia Murr, son, Bill Murr Jr. (Sara), granddaughter, Lauren Chandley (Hayden), great-granddaughter, Ellie Mae Chandley, sister, Mary Ellen Strange, brothers-in-law, Jeff Balch (Vickie) Jerome Balch, David Balch (Sheila) and Dennis Balch (Anne), sisters-in-law, Mary Esther Williams, (Sammy), Annette Parks (Jack) Carolyn Balch, Brenda Newsome (Dennis) and Sandy Thacker, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, where Rev. Fred Cagle and Rev. Ben Whitted officiated.
The family received friends at the church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines, please follow safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfunearlhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.