Judy G. Smith, age 80 of Newport, passed away on April 13, 2021.
She spent a number of years dedicated as a nurse starting at Valentine-Shults Hospital and retiring from Baptist Hospital (Tennova) in Newport.
She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marie and Jack Holt and Sydney Gregg, daughters Donna and Tanya Smith, brother Randy Gregg, and infant sister LaGretta Gregg.
Judy is survived by her daughter Angela (Ricky) Ball, long-time companion Thomas Perski, sister Diana Foder, and sister-in-law Gladys Gregg. Grandchildren Craig (Ashley) Campbell, Eddie (Candace) Campbell, Nicole (Andy) Chrisman. Great-grandchildren Isaac, Ashlyn, Hannah, and Javin Campbell, AJ and Wil Chrisman, and Aislyn Norton. Also, several nieces and nephews. Special friends Donnie Manning and Lauren Eubanks.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Tennova Hospital for everything they have done during these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.
At this time, there are no funeral services planned.
A service will be set at a later date.