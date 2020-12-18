Garry Ronald Renner, age 72, of Parrottsville, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
With sadden hearts and a touch of joy Garry is feeling great with his parents, brother, great-grandson, and all his other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, U.L. and Ida Belle Renner, brother, James Renner, grandparents Horace and Etta Blazer, William and Emily Renner, and great- grandson Silas James Henry, all of Parrottsville.
Surviving loved ones, wife Deborah Jane Brown Renner, daughters and son-in-law Ida Ruth and Jason Naillon, Janet Olivia Renner, granddaughters and grandson-in-law Ella Rhee and Dakota Henry, Jada Naillon, great- grandson Anthony Henry, all of Parrottsville, sisters and brothers-in-law Brenda and Wilbur West of Greeneville, Susan and Mitchell Blazer of Morristown, Father-in-law Will Brown of Bybee, sisters-in -law and brothers-in-law, Tammy and Robbie Fox of White Pine, Lori and Billy Spurgeon of Sevierville.
There are also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Garry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Retired supervisor of ConAgra, coon hunter, and a horse rider.
He loved to hear the announcer at horse shows to call out “Come on, Come on boys, turn them loose lets see fast rack”.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching U.T. men’s and women’s basketball teams play.
He was loved dearly by all and will be missed dearly.
Many thanks to those who called, brought food, and blessed us with prayers.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Faubian Cemetery, with Rev. Steve Blanchard and Alton Cureton officiating.
The family requests all meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Luttrell, Charles Ray Askew, Wayne Owens, Zac Nease, Bo Suggs and Jesse Heatherly.
Honorary pallbearers will be Parrottsville High School class of 1966, Betty McMillan, Kathy Ann Suggs, Mary Gray, Tammy Fox, Elbert Lewis and Sam Blanchard.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends mays sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.