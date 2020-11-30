Kurt Xaver Rupp, age 50, of Newport, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Tennova Newport Convalescent Center.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence “Larry” Rupp; grandparents, Lawrence Power, Bernice Power Miles, Xaver and Margaret Rupp; step-grandfather, Edward Miles; uncle, Alfred Rupp.
He is survived by his parents, Jack and Nancy Rupp; uncles, Xaver Rupp, Steven (Janette) Miles , Jack Miles; aunts, Ilene (Bob) Edwards and Kathleen Miller; along with several cousins.
A private memorial service is being planned for a later date.
The family would like to say thank you to all of the staff at Tennova Newport Convalescent Center and UT Hospice for all the love, care and concern they showed all the family during Kurt’s illness.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.