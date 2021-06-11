H J Levi Franklin Roberts born March 17, 2002 passed away June 7, 2021.
He graduated Morristown West High School on June 4, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Brenda Banks of Newport, uncles Jerry Campbell of Newport, Allen Ellison of Knoxville, and aunt Marcia Roberts of Newport.
He is survived by his father J H Roberts of Morristown, mother Susan (Gregg) Roberts of Morristown, Nannie Agnes Reed of Dandridge, brother Marcus Roberts of Morristown, sister Samantha Roberts (Tommy) Smith of Newport, other sisters and brothers, Aunt Penny Ellison of Knoxville, special cousins James Brown, Chelsey Brown and other cousins and friends also the Poor Boys Bear Club and his Trojan Family.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Coach Shane Webb officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 in the Roberts Family Cemetery.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.