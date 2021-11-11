James Edward McMillan, age 76, of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
He was a former employee of DTR and Magnavox.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henderson McMillan and Debbie Emma Dean Waddel, brother, Jack McMillan.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Wesley Carlson, and grandson Josh (Tiffany) Carlson.
Graveside service was held 1 p.m. Friday November 12, 2021 in Parrottsville Memorial Cemetery, where Ned Ramsey officiated. Burial followed.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.