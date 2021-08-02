Carolyn Jean Callison, age 78, of Newport passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Hazel Ramsey; brothers, Burnett and Charles Ramsey; brother-in-law, Gabby Williams, and great-grandchild, Skylar Fox.
She is survived by her husband, Burke Callison of Newport; sons, Scott Callison and Wes (Rachel) Callison of Newport; daughter, Jeanene (Troy) Fox of Parrottsville; step-son, Chris Wiegel of St. Louis, MO; step-daughter, Debra Wiegel of St. Louis, MO; brothers, Ruble (Marilyn) Ramsey of Newport; sister, Shirley Williams of Newport; grandchildren, Conner Callison, Maelee Callison, Heather Fox and Whitney Fox; great-grandchildren, Maleah Stewart, Jaxon Fox, Peyton Stewart and Ryleigh Fox; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home where Rev. Ned Ramsey officiated.
Burial was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday prior to funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangement by Manes Funeral Home.