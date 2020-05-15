Billy Maurice Harper, born in Newport, Tennessee on September 14, 1937, passed away on May 12, 2020 in Leesburg, Virginia.
He was predeceased by his wife Sandra Nell Harper and his brother Thomas Carroll Harper.
He is survived by his daughters Kathryn Harper Polen and Amy Harper; two grandsons Adam Polen and Caleb Polen; his sister Peggy Simon; his sister-in-law Janyce Westerman; and three nieces and two nephews.
Billy served as a United States Marine and earned a degree from Shepherd College.
Billy and his wife lived abroad while he worked for the US Department of State before beginning his career as an air traffic controller with the FAA, from which he retired.
He enjoyed doting on his grandsons and loved golfing, hunting, and trying his luck at the track.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA, with a graveside service for family to follow at Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, Tennessee (www.gchumanesociety.com/donate).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.