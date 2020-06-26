Matt Proffitt, age 39, of Sevierville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Tony Proffitt, and grandparents Willie and Doris Chaney, and Ray and Cordelia Proffitt.
Matt is survived by his fiance Beth Moncier and her son Dylan Moncier, daughter Trinity Proffitt; mother Kathy Proffitt; brother Jake Proffitt and wife Katie as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Atchley’s Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2826 Deerstand Road in Sevierville.
Family and friends may sign the guest book online at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.