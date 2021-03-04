Chad Bryant Walker, age 46, of Whitesburg, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his residence.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilma and S.J. Waits and Pauline and Jay Walker; aunt, Linda Haynes; and cousin, Heather Holdway.
He is survived by his mother, Ramona Walton; father, Bobby Walker; daughter, Mackenzie Ottinger-Walker; uncle, Dannie (Debbie) Waits; aunt, Pat Hopkins; and cousins, Stacy Haynes, Leisa Brackins, Jacquita “Sissy” Moore, Chris Large, Christy Miller, Larry (Patricia) Shelton, John (Jamea) Ward, Chad Waits, and Morgan, Shelby, Paige, Cayden, Makenna, Dixie, Trent, Nathaniel, and Grayson.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Westside Chapel Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Robbie Linkous and Willie Winters officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5 at Catherine Nenney Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside services.
Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.