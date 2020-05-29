Timothy Kearns, age 79, of Parrottsville, went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Delma Kearns; step-daughter Sheila Miller; twin sister Norella Consedine; brothers Pat, Mike, Bill, and Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
2 Corinthians 5:8 “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with Lord.” He will remain in our hearts forever.
Services will be at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Newport, TN on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
