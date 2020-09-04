James M. Linderman, 82 of Parrottsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on September 3, 2020, after battling a short illness.
He was a faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church and a member of the Parrottsville High School Class of 1956.
He was proud to have served his country as a United States Marine.
He was retired from American Enka/BASF, where he was known as Snapper to his co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Ed) and Gladys Buckner Holder; His first wife, Patricia Cooper Linderman. Brothers : William (Bill) Holder and Johnny Rompinen. Sisters: Fannie Smith Starnes, Katherine Sexton, and Priscilla Porelli.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Bobbie Davis Garver Linderman. Children: James (Tracy) Linderman and Debbie (Jeff) Thornton, all of Dandridge. Grandchildren: Kellie and Hunter Thornton and Holden and Hannah Linderman Sister: Edrie Simpson of Burgettstown, PA Brother in law: Frank (Charlotte) Cooper Extended Family: Mark, Jackie, Allie, Eric, Maggie, and Bruce Garver, Vickie Moore, Annete Ottinger, and Tommy Allen.
He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Tennova Hospital of Newport who went over and beyond their duties during this difficult time.
Your kindness will not be forgotten.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Paul Moore officiating.
Burial will follow.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Please wear a facemask and practice social distancing.
