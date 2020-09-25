Mrs. Freda Jeanette Moody Zaddock, age 67, of Seymour, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home.
She was a faithful Christian.
She was preceded in death by her brother James Belvin Moody and nephew Randall James Moody.
Survivors include her husband of forty-nine years Arthur Edward Zaddock of the home; daughter Kristi (James) Shultz of Sevierville and son Paul (Elizabeth) Zaddock of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren Tyler Shultz and Katie Shultz both of Sevierville; parents James and Artha M. Moody of Newport; brother Douglas (Heidi) Moody of Taylor, Michigan and special sisters Melanie Coffey of Morristown and Cari Johnson of Wyandotte, Michigan.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020 at McGaha-Johnson Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Goldman officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m. at McGaha-Johnson Cemetery (Black’s Chapel) for the 1:00 p.m. graveside service
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.