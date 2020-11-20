Eula Mae Willis, age 91, of White Pine, TN, entered her Heavenly Home on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lewis Willis; her children: Howard Wayne Willis, Linda Darnell Harris and Velma Jane Helton; and her sisters: Donie Woody, Mary Evelyn Ford, Josie Moore, Ruth Victoria Gowan, Opal Worley, Bonnie Inez Grigsby and Edna Smith.
She was a founding member of the First Church of God in White Pine, and attended as long as her health allowed her to.
She was a faithful Christian that loved and accepted everyone.
She was the true definition of the woman described in Proverbs 31.
She loved to laugh and enjoyed the company of anyone who walked through her door.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Tiffany N. Harris, Traci Johnston, Jonathan Stewart, and Cortney Hidrogo; sister: Ilalie Seay; son-in-laws: Larry Helton and Robert Harris; Special friends: Kandi Helton, Mae Brooks, Pam Smith and Rev. Matthew Stewart; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, November, 22, 2020, at the First Church of God in White Pine, with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Junior Burchell.
Graveside service will be immediately following the funeral at White Pine Cemetery. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine.