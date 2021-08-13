Timothy Payton Baxter born December 28, 1977 passed away on August 12, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Naomi Baxter, grandmother Gertrude Sexton and special aunt Shirley Schoolcraft.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters Michael (Emily) Baxter, Richard (Kim) Baxter, Kathy (Quindell) Shults, Deanie (David) Markley, Lisa (Ricky) Ledford, and Scott Baxter , special nephews and nieces David (Renata) Markley Jr., Brennan (Shawn) Ferguson, Michael Baxter, Jr., Preston Jacob (Rae Anne) Baxter also special friends Gene and Margie Shults and family , Debbi Barnes, Brooke Moon, Kristin Irvin, Amber Wilds , Alesha McConnell Carmony, Kristen Warren and Miranda Evans.
We want to thank Newport Health and Rehab for caring and loving Tim.
Per his request he was cremated and no service is planned.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.