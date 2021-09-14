Minnie Worex, age 87 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Bill Worex, sons Roy Lee Stanley, Jackie Stanley, and Danny J. Stanley, parents Clarence and Lucy Mae Lee, sisters Lora Ledford and Zola Mae Ball, and brothers Clyde Lee and Pat Lee.
She is survived by her sons Larry Ray Stanley and Roger Dale Stanley both of Newport, daughters Cheryl Ball, Mary Stokely, and Ruth M. Harris all of Newport special great-grandson William Duncan, eleven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-greatgrandchildren, and other family and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ronnie Askew officiating.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.