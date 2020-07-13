Mary Jane Kyker Williams, age 85, of Newport, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ella Kyker.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Williams, daughters, Cindy (Larry) Pace and Tina Williams brothers, Charles (Ann) Kyker and Carroll (Janet) Kyker, sister, Linda (Jerald) Parks, grandchildren, Danielle Williams, Travis (Logan) Pace, the light of her life great- granddaughter, Aubrey Williams, great-grandsons, Austin, Aymin and Andrew Williams, special friend, Freida Combs, also other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Union Cemetery, with Rev. John Hill officiating. Burial will follow.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family requests those attending the graveside service practice safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Memorial Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.