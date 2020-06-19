Bobbie Jean Phillips, age 75, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Her greatest joy in this life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Maggie Phillips, brothers Buster Phillips and Alfred Phillips, Jr. and sisters Betty Sutton and Wanda Lane.
She is survived by brothers Roy, Randy and Michael Phillips and sister Janette Kirkpatrick.; daughters: Barbara (Sammy) Rollins, Jackie Swaney (Jimmy), Valerie Norton (Steve), and Tracy Ball (Tommy); sons: Marty Phillips (Felicia) and Dylan Phillips; grandchildren: Stephanie Phillips, Matthew Swaney, Veronica Herron, Eric Phillips, Ciera Phillips, Shawna Dunn, Dustin Ball and Cidney Wice; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held at Resthaven Chapel Mausoleum on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m.
Entombment followed in Resthaven Mausoleum.
