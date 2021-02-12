Wilda Tarwater Parrott, long time resident of Newport, Tennessee died peacefully on Saturday morning February 6, 2021 in Columbia, Tennessee.
She is the widow of D.Q. “Quinton” Parrrott .
“Bill” as she was known was born in Sevier County July 12, 1926 to Millard E. Tarwater and Ella Floyd Tarwater.
She attended school in Sevierville, graduating from Sevier County School.
She and Quinton married June 12, 1946 and moved to Newport where Quinton became a partner with his father Cecil “Polly” and Mother Audrey Poe Parrott.
She went on dress design leading to directing weddings then opening Bills’ Wearhouse a boutique women’s apparel shop.
She was known for her Teen Board, fashion shows and introducing her young ladies to working in business.
She closed the shop in 1997 then became involved with the East Tennessee Foundation and Vision 21 whose purpose was to promote tourism and business in the county.
She and Quinton were co-directors of the Cocke County Bicentennial Celebration.
In 1999 she became the Cocke County archivist until her retirement in 2014.
She lived at home until moving to Columbia, where her son Earl lives, until her death. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Newport.
Her family includes two sons, Dr. Earl Parrott (Celia) and the late Richard Parrott (Patti), surviving sisters Doris Phelps and Rosemary Starnes and sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth Henry. Grandchildren Adam Parrott (Hiromi), Amy Mills (Michael), Ashley Parrott (Chris) and three grandchildren.
Graveside services and interment will be in Tarwater Family Cemetery at a future date.