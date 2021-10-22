Debra Evie Kleotzer, age 67, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 with family by her side.
Debra was a longtime resident of Cosby, TN, where she loved the peace and tranquility afforded in this beautiful area.
She worked for many years in both Orlando, FL, and Sevierville, TN as a Title Clerk. She spent many years after her retirement furthering her educational interests via community college.
In her free time, she enjoyed cooking as well as many crafts including making quilts, needlepoint, and sewing.
She was devoted to military causes with her late husband, Ronald Kleotzer, and her dog Shiloh.
Her wonderful sense of humor and story-telling will be greatly missed during family gatherings.
Debra is preceded in death by husband, Ronald Kleotzer; granddaughter, Amber Marie Oakes; father, William Smith; mother, Aslee McArdle; sisters, Jennie Lou Register, Patricia Hope Smith Barton.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa El-Dinary and Charity Cataldo; seven Grandchildren, five Great-Grandchidren; three Sisters, and three Brothers; along with several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
The Family invites you to join us for a Remembrance Ceremony at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, November 6th at 3:30 p.m. in Dandridge, TN.
In Lieu of flowers, we respectfully request that you consider a donation in her honor to The American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org.