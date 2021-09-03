Jack D. Ball, age 79, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlis and Joneta Ball, brothers, Eugene and Brady Ball, daughters, Joyce Ann and Gina Gail Ball.
Jack Loved music!!! But what he loved even more was his grandchildren.
Jack had many friends and never meet a stranger!!! And loved gardening.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn Ball, daughter and son-in-law, Tressy and Michael Smith, grandchildren, Nikki Brooks, Bradley Brooks, great-grandchildren, Marcus, Gabby, Mackenzie, Emma and Lyla, brothers and sisters, Billy Ball, Larue and Sharon Ball, Janelle and Kenny Trentham, Virgie Inez Wallin, WL and Judy Ball, Rady and Johnny Raines, Robert Lee Ball, Sherman Ball, Dwain and Jane Ball, also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021 in Mantooth Cemetery, with Rev. Bill Ball officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made toward final expenses.
