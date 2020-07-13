Rev. John Henderson, age 79, of Del Rio, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Toye Henderson, son-in-law, David Berryhill, and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Henderson, son, John Wayne (Meka) Henderson, daughter, Deborah Berryhill, grandchildren, Misty (Aaron) Stokely, Jessie (Courtney) Henderson, and Hadassah Henderson, great grandchildren, Gabriel and Dakota, and by two sisters.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. tyo 7 p.m. at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bill Murr and Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.
Burial will take place Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rev. John Henderson.