Mr. Donald G. Hall

Mr. Donald Gene Hall, age 79, of Chestnut Hill, passed away, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents Weaver and Essie Hall; sister Yvonne Campbell and brother C.L. Hall.
Survivors include his brother Walter (Ruby) Hall and nephew Chuck (Rachel) Hall all of Newport.
Additional survivors include nieces Duretha Howard, Deb Cates, Cindy Campbell and Sandra Townsend all of Newport, Dina Kemp of Oklahoma and Marilyn Hall of Dandridge; nephews Darrell Hall and Danny Ray Hall both of Newport, several cousins and his loving pet Chloe Hall.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.