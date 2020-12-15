Carolyn Kyker Helms, age 93, passed away on December 10, 2020.
The daughter of Joseph S. Kyker and Walton Pennell Kyker, she was born on November 21, 1927 in Newport, TN.
She graduated from Cocke County High School and attended Shorter College before marrying Charles Kickliter of Sarasota, Florida in 1948.
The couple raised their three children — Judy, Phil and David – in Newport where Carolyn taught music lessons and was a member of the band boosters while her children were in marching band.
She was involved with her community through her efforts with the Newport Garden Club and the Kiwanis Club of Newport.
Carolyn worked as a social worker with the welfare department before returning to Carson Newman to earn her degree in music.
Carolyn and her second husband, Creel Helms, lived in Marietta, GA where she was the director of social services for Kennestone Hospital for over 20 years.
Together they adopted two children, Melissa and Chris.
During her time in Marietta, Carolyn joined the First Baptist Church of Marietta and involved herself with the music department while serving as a faithful band booster and encouraging her children’s involvement in all things musical.
After her retirement, Carolyn came home to Newport to be closer to family.
She returned to Newport First Baptist Church where she had been raised and began to volunteer with the Newport Theater Guild.
Carolyn was selected as a member of the Knoxville Choral Society where she sang for several seasons, and she was a member of the DAR.
As a returning active member of Kiwanis, she was instrumental in implementing the “Dial a Story” program and the car seat program, and she played piano faithfully at each meeting.
Carolyn also enjoyed spreading holiday cheer as Ms. Claus, a role she played for many years in the Newport Christmas Parade.
Carolyn leaves behind her children: Judy (Kennie) Bowling, Phil (Becky) Kickliter, David (Libby) Kickliter, Melissa (Bryan) Berretta, and Chris (Kathi) Helms; grandchildren Justin (Kristin) Kickliter, Brett (Leigh Anne) Kickliter, Matthew (Casey) Kickliter, Bryn Berretta, and Cara Berretta; and thirteen great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the First Baptist Church of Newport Building Fund.
Graveside Service was held Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Union Cemetery, and the burial followed.
Family and friends may sign guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.