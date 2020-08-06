Lois P. Hamilton, age 75, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Keith and Inez Marchant and brother, Gary Marchant.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Wilt Hamilton, of Newport, son, Christopher Hamilton (Tracy) of Kenosha, WI, daughter, Shawn Stein (Greg), of Ann Arbor MI, brother, Larry Marchant, Boone, Iowa, sister-in-law, Jan Marchant, Anza, California, grandchildren, Patrick Cotter, Ina Cotter, Daniel Cotter, Michael Hamilton and Alex Hamilton, also other family and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Church of The Good Shepherd, with Father Bob Hofstetter officiating.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
It is the custom of this Parish to wear a mask.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.