Linda B. Owens of Newport, TN, at the age 0f 78, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Linda will be remembered as a devoted Christian who loved to worship the Lord through her piano and keyboard playing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Owens of Knoxville; and her parents, Harold and Nell Davis of Maryville.
She studied music at Maryville College form the age of 8 and played with the Knoxville Symphony/Orchestra, Knoxville Country Club and in many churches in Knoxville, Maryville and Cocke County.
Linda moved to Cocke County after her husband’s death and became very active in volunteering with many ministries which included Gentle Touch Ministries, Feed My Sheep, The Bread Basket, Sunset Gap, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, God’s Willing Vessels, and Youth Works.
She then became an ordained minister and formed her own 501c3 ministry, On God’s Wings, where she helped many people with food, clothing and shelter and believed in giving a hand up, not a hand out.
In every ministry she was involved in, even though she was busy meeting physical needs, her main goal was introducing people to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Her last ministry was at the complex where she resided, River Rest Apartments, where she was known for her ability to help the residents with interpreting legal papers, finding help for medical, financial, and material needs, and most of all with spiritual guidance, always pointing people to Jesus.
In keeping with the requested restrictions of our governor and mayor due to the corona virus of no more than 10 people at a funeral, the memorial service will be postponed until such time as the restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Friends Animal Shelter in Newport, TN.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, TN.