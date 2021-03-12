Gary Robert Whipple, age 70, of Newport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Lou Whipple, brothers, Danny and Randy Whipple, and great-nephew, David Randall Strange.
He is survived by his sisters, Diana Whipple Raines and Pat Whipple (Leonard) Hartsell, sister-in-law, Sheila Whipple, also several nieces, nephews, special nephew, Jamie Raines and special friend Debbie Murr.
Graveside services were held 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 in Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, where Pastor Scott Gorrell officiated.
Family and friends my sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.