Mr. Lucas Jackson Garrett, age 26, of Hot Springs, North Carolina, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents Johnny and Dorathy Garrett and his maternal grandmother Bernice Van Dyke.
Survivors include his parents Larry Wayne and Robin Garrett; brothers Josh (Tara) Garrett, and Richard Garrett all of Hot Springs, North Carolina, Jacob (Samantha) Garrett, and Matthew Garrett both of Marshall, North Carolina; aunts and uncles Shirley Sullivan of Seymour, Tennessee, Diane Spangler of Kodak, Tennessee, Mike (Debbie) Huggins of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brice (Angie) Wrenn of Lexington, South Carolina, Linda (Mickey) Rose of Cataula, Georgia and Mike (Becky) Garrett of Marshall, North Carolina. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews including special nieces and nephews Carley Garrett, Jackson Rice, Garrett Rice, Gracie Garrett, Jaylie Garrett, Jayden Garrett, Sara Garrett, Macen Garrett and Morgann Garrett and cousins and his dogs Buddy and Bull.
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences to the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall. The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger of the Corona Virus has passed.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Click Curve Cemetery (Hot Springs) with Rev. Mickey Church officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Click Curve Cemetery prior to graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Josh Garrett, Ricky, Garrett, Jacob Garrett, Matthew Garrett, Bug Daddy, Jessie Clark, Brice Wrenn, and Tommy Griffen.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
