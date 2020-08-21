Wayne Gary Strom, age 71 of White Pine, passed away at Jefferson City Health and Rehab on August 15, 2020.
Wayne was a Vietnam Veteran and worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 31 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Francis Strom and sister Belinda.
He is survived by his wife Ann Strom of White Pine, and two sons, Mark Strom and Matthew (Gina) Strom; grandchildren, Francesca and Sebastian, Brothers: Timmy (Melissa) Strom, Wade (Vonda) Strom and Dwayne (Teresa) Strom; sisters: Judy Wrenn and Kay (Jr) Cody; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Wayne lay in state at Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
A Military Graveside Interment Service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, 11:30 a.m. in East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy.
Farrar Funeral Home respects and follows the CDC Guidelines for the Covid-19, including the use of facemasks.
