Mr. Tommy J. Sams, Sr.

Mr. Tommy Joe Sams, Sr., age 49, of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents O.V. Sams and Bella Jenkins Sams; sisters Kathy Sams, Linda Sue West, Mary Norwood and Judy Hicks and brothers Dwayne Sams and Randy Sams.
Survivors include his children Lydia Smith (Jon Renner) and Cody Sams all of Parrottsville and Tommy Sams, Jr. of Newport; grandchildren Austin Renner of Parrottsville, Braxtyn Sams and Bryson Sams both of Newport, Koda Sams and Lourdes Sams; sisters Wanda Phillips, Shirley Holt and Jane Collins; brothers Johnny Sams, Jimmy Costner and Sammy Costner all of Parrottsville.
Additional survivors include several half sisters, half brothers, nieces including special niece and caregivers Penny Campbell and Danny Campbell, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.