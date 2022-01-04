Leslie Deanne “Dee” Starnes Stewart, age 48 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
She was a loving, caring soul, who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a talented crafter, and loved to create various pieces of art for those she loved.
She was a great listener for her son and so many others.
Dee was preceded in death by her father, Charles Lester Starnes; brother, Bryan Craig Starnes; and her grandparents, Earl & Ann Norton and Lloyd & Vergie Starnes.
She is survived by her children, Camryn Brian Starnes and Makendra Cheyenne Cantrell; grandchildren, Cheyson Annabella Cantrell & Admiral Trevor Kingsley Cantrell; mother, Judy Starnes; brother, Joe (Kristen) Starnes; nieces, Addison & Audrey Starnes; and her friend, Amanda Mayfield; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
Pastors Tom Mooty & Mike Hensley officiated the funeral service, which took place at 6 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial took place at 10 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Union Cemetery.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
