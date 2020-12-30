Tommy Joe Henry, 74 of Dandridge, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was of Baptist faith.
He was the manager of Reagan's Market and Parkway Liquor for many years.
The joys of his life were spending time with his grandchildren and coaching little league baseball.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Johnnie Henry; father and mother Samuel and Minnie Henry; brothers, Jimmy Lee Henry (infant) and Sammy Henry, brothers- in- law; Hope Maples, Bruce Reagan, and Harold Jensen; sisters- in-law, Grace Maples and Joann Henry.
Survivors include sons and daughters-n-law, Jimmy (Amy) Henry, Mikey (Laura) Henry; grandchildren, Morgan (Adam) Grigsby, Haley Henry (fiancé, Stone Payne), Gracen Henry, Brook Henry, Dylan (Mallory) Henry and Austin Henry; great- granddaughters, Reagan James Grigsby and Carolina Henry; brother, Bill (Donna) Henry; sister, Helen (Donnie) Reed; sisters-in-law, Dottie Reagan and Sue Jensen; extended family, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Cremations arrangements made by Atchley Funeral Home.
