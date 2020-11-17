Shirley Winters Leach age 85 of Morristown, passed away Sat. Nov. 14, 2020 at her residence.
She graduated from Parrottsville High School and St. Mary’s School Of Nursing, retiring after 30 years as an occupational nurse at American Enka/BASF. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Morristown and the Joyful Hearts, was an avid Vols Fan and loved her family and her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Martin L. and Emaline Hawk Winters of Parrottsville; husband: Ronald Leach of Morristown; brother: Floyd Winters; sisters: Betty (Fred) Nease and Iva (Bo) Turner; brother-in-law: Robert Leach and a niece: Nancy Cline.
Shirley leaves her children: Michael (Lyn) Leach, Jeffrey (Maria) Leach and Kim (Dwayne) Matthews. Grandchildren: Drew (Jordan) Leach, Rebecca Leach, Maisie Leach, Amelia (Carson) Burnett, Amanda (Dalton) Teeter and Katie Matthews. Great grandchildren: Olivia Leach and Meriwether Burnett. Sister-in-law: Joyce (Gordon) Jessee, special niece: Emma (Steve) Balch, several other nieces and nephews and best friend: Imogene Black.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 101 E 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814 or Noah’s Arc Animal Rescue, 3754 Nelson School Road, Morristown, TN 37813
Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary.