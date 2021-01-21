Joyce Annette Mason of 414 College Street, Newport, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Cosby, Tennessee to Patton and Vicie Shults.
After graduation from Cosby High School and Carson Newman College Annette's path led her from Front Desk Clerk at Holiday Inn to a well respected business owner for over fifty years.
Upon retiring, Annette spent her time with the people she cherished most, her family.
Annette was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a Charter Member of Providence Baptist Church, Board Member and Volunteer at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and was very active in the Cocke County Community.
She was preceded in death by her parents Patton and Vicie Shults; brother Johnny Shults and sister Norma Gregg.
Survivors include her daughters Patty (Al) McDonough and Tammy (Scott) Gorrell all of Newport; granddaughter Mindy (John) Troutman and great grandson Brody Troutman all of Knoxville.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to special friend and caregiver Carla Millette, Dr. Thomas Conway, Kristin Hickman N.P., and Tammy Francis and staff at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Marty Shults Cemetery in Cosby for the 2 p.m. graveside service with Pastor Scott Gorrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 881, Newport, Tennessee 37822
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.