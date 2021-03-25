Dalas “Cotton” Maxwell, age 76 of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Maxwell, parents Dallas and Hallie Maxwell, sisters Jayne Maxwell and Ann Rollins, brother Joe Maxwell, niece Hayley Hudson, and great niece Megan Maxwell.
He is survived by his son Shane Maxwell, daughter-in-law Beverly, granddaughter Bailey Maxwell, brother Ernest (Hank) Maxwell, special nephews Tommy Maxwell and wife Tammy of Newport, and Steve Maxwell and Lisa Maxwell, nieces Beth and Jessie Price, nephew Thomas (Bear) Hudson, great-nephew Hunter Maxwell, great-niece Stephanie Maxwell, and special care giver Adrionna (Onna) Kinsler.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Caris Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from 1p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Charlie Ottinger and Steve Blanchard officiating. Burial will follow.
Per CDC Guidelines, please follow safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.