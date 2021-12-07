Keith Allan Shults, age 65 of Cosby (formerly of Maryville & Lenoir City), peacefully joined God's army Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
He gave his life to Christ as a young man, and leaned on God throughout this fight.
After being a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for a number of years; he always considered it his home church no matter where he lived.
He was able to follow their services faithfully online until the end drew near.
Keith never met a stranger and had a knack for making others feel like family. He lived for talking and making others laugh.
He was an avid trout fisherman and a music connoisseur.
Keith had a devotion to reading and a love for history.
His hobbies were watching Nascar races, sports photography, and shelling during many trips to Sanibel Island, Florida with the family.
Nothing was more important to Keith than his furbabies and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Duaine and Jo Nell Shults; grandparents, Ott & Josie Shults and Arnie & Georgia Jenkins; uncles, Crofford Jenkins & Larry Shults; and aunt, Darlene Shults.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Penland Shults; children, Ashley (Shari) Shults & Madalyn Shults; grandson, Blake Shults; aunts June Johnson, Lita Russell and Paula "Midge" Shults; brother-in-law, Randy Penland; sister-in-law, Regina Faulkner; nephew, Rusty Penland; nieces, Amy Green & Megan Faulkner; as well as many beloved cousins.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Mustafa Khasraw and the entire team at the Preston, Robert, Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.
Doctors Jennifer Savage, Susan Newman, Christine Lauro, & Ryan Kerr at UT Medical Center; Dr. Ruchi Gupta of Newport Medical Center; and the staff of Amedisys Home Health, Smoky Mountain Hospice, and Brown Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made online to Pets For Patriots at donate.petsforpatriots.org in memory of Keith Shults.
Pastor David Latham will officiate the Celebration of Life, which will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Newport.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In recognition of the continuing pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shults family