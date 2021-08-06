Larry Brady, age 75 of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021.
He was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Margaret Brady; grandparents, Tom & Eunce Padgett and Barney & Martha Brady; and his brothers-in-law “Bud” McMahan & Bill Beales.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Brady; children James Edward Brady & Larry Clay Brady; grandchildren, Aiden & Kolton Brady; sisters, Rita McMahan & Glenda Beales; nephews & niece, Tim, Gary, & Melissa; as well as several other close friends and family members.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
A graveside service will take place with military honors at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in the New Home Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Veterans’ organization of your choice.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
